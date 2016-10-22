Custard apple kheer

Ingredients
Skimmed milk: 8 cups
Custard apple pulp: 1 cup
Green cardamom
powder: half tspn
Sugar: Half cup
Pistachios, sliced: 10
Almonds, blanched: 10
A few rose petals for
garnishing
Method
Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan on high flame. Lower the heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. Keep stirring so that the milk does not burn or stick to the bottom of the pan. When the milk reduces to half its original quantity, add sugar. Simmer for five minutes. Take the pan off the heat and set aside to cool. When cooled, add custard apple, green cardamom powder, sliced pistachios, and almonds. Transfer to serving bowls, garnish with rose petals and serve chilled.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor