Custard apple kheer

Ingredients

Skimmed milk: 8 cups

Custard apple pulp: 1 cup

Green cardamom

powder: half tspn

Sugar: Half cup

Pistachios, sliced: 10

Almonds, blanched: 10

A few rose petals for

garnishing

Method

Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan on high flame. Lower the heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. Keep stirring so that the milk does not burn or stick to the bottom of the pan. When the milk reduces to half its original quantity, add sugar. Simmer for five minutes. Take the pan off the heat and set aside to cool. When cooled, add custard apple, green cardamom powder, sliced pistachios, and almonds. Transfer to serving bowls, garnish with rose petals and serve chilled.