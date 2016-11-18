Crack up and freeze

Watch

This Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter has never been one to shy away from supporting social causes through his music, be it Black Lives Matter or natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina. And so the video for the first single from his upcoming fifth studio album Darkness and Light features scenes from Iraq, the Dominican Republic, Orlando (where 49 people were killed in a gay nightclub earlier this year), and the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, where protests are on against a pipeline that will cut off the only water supply to the region. In an interview with Glamour magazine, he says, “In this time of conflict and uncertainty, it’s clear that we all need more love. I find it in my family and in my music.” Perhaps, that’s why the best part of his videos are where his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, and their baby daughter Luna feature with him.

Read

With demonetisation taking up all our time and worry, it’s time to look at something to make us laugh. Of course, we have our own memes and jokes that poke fun at our plight, but those might push you over the edge… So, look for listicles featuring memes of U.S. President Barack Obama and his Vice President/BFF (Best Friend Forever) Joe Biden. From Biden suggesting that Obama change the White House WiFi password to “ILoveMexicans” to leaving a fake Kenyan passport and prayer rug in the Oval Office to mess with President-elect Donald Trump, the captions, paired with candid photos, will crack you up for sure.

Listen

If you listened to this song without knowing that they’re a Christian rock band, you wouldn’t even realise it. That’s probably why, for the first time ever, a Christian music act is topping the mainstream rock songs chart. It’s hard rock, the video features black all over — from the band members’ clothes to the drums and guitar — and has strong vocals by John Cooper and drummer Jen Ledger, backed by John’s wife Korey on rhythm guitar and Seth Morrison on lead guitar.

Do

If you’re freaked out by mannequins in stores, this one’s not for you. This viral Internet video trend is said to have been started based on the video of a song called ‘Soke’ by reggae singer Burna Boy. It involves a group of people freezing in various positions — talking, walking, taking a selfie, getting make-up done — in the most natural way possible. While some liken it to sci-fi shows and movies, it reminds me of how the people in the palace froze when Sleeping Beauty pricked her finger on the spindle. Get your friends together and try this in a public place; and don’t forget to record it and share on social media! At the least, you might get featured in a Buzzfeed article.