Ask Shahnaz

I had a hard surface on my hand, which turned out to be a wart. The doctor told me to apply an acid. Five months have passed and it is still there and has spread to my face. Please suggest a remedy, as I have an occasion next month.

– Monica

Warts are small, hard, uneven, raised growths, with a rough surface. They can appear on the face and other parts of the body. Some are caused by a virus and spread easily. A wart should never be picked with the nails. It is best to consult a dermatologist or go for homeopathic treatment. As far as home remedies are concerned, it is said that applying vinegar on the warts daily causes them to finally fall out. Apply it only on the wart, using cotton wool. It is also said that onions help. Soak cut onions in water overnight. Next morning, apply the water on the face. However, home remedies may take time.

Send your queries to askshahnaz@gmail.com