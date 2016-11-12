Ask Shahnaz

I am a 24-year-old woman. After joining a gym, I started getting black pimples, which are spreading till my neck. Can this be due to sweat? I had dandruff, which is clear now. I am on an oil-free diet, with no sweets, and have lost 10 kilos. My face has also become dark.
Ishwarya
The dark pimples could be due to sweat. Make sure they are pimples. They can also be warts, which spread to other areas due to a viral infection. Consult a dermatologist and find out the possible cause of these eruptions. For pimples, rinse the face with water three to four times a day to remove sweat. In the morning, after cleansing, apply astringent lotion using cotton wool. You can also add a little rose water to sandalwood paste and apply on areas affected with pimples. Make a paste of multani mitti with rose water and lemon juice and apply thrice a week on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash off when dry. This will reduce eruptions and also lighten the skin colour. For the hair, after shampoo, add the juice of a lemon to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.
Mail your queries to askshahnaz@gmail.com
