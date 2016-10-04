‘The cover is marketing’

Bhaavna Arora has written two best-sellers ( Deliberate Sinner, Mistress of Honour) has two MBA degrees and was one of the youngest directors at a business school. In this interview, the fourth generation Army kid talks about her latest book, Love Bi The Way (Penguin). Excerpts.

When did you realise you wanted to be a writer?

I always wanted to be a writer. Even as a child I thought, I am going to write something that people can read. However, I wanted to play it safe and keep my parents happy. So I studied and worked till I decided I have made enough money. One fine day I resigned and started writing. I finished Deliberate Sinner, which dealt with women’s sexuality and infidelity in 25 days.

What are your inspirations?

I am inspired by everything around me. When you are writing for a large audience, I would definitely want them read something meaningful. The world survives on love. If love can be formatted into something meaningful, than why not?

What is Love Bi The Way about?

It is a journey of two girls. Their struggles in life, in relationships and finding the right person, broken relationships and hearts. It also deals with issues such as domestic violence, child abuse, child labour and alcoholism.

I think people should not judge the book by the cover. The cover is only for the marketing reasons. Many people look at the title and think it is about bisexuality. But it is much more than that.

How did you come up with the idea for the book?

I met this boy that my mother had fixed me up with. The first time we met, we had a great conversation. I wanted to take the relationship forward but the next day I met him, he said: ‘I am gay.’ He was being honest and brave, it takes courage to tell a girl that. That incident put the kernel of thought in my head.

Do you put yourself in your characters?

Usually not, but sometimes, I have to feel like the protagonist. You can never let the character overtake you because then you lose your grip on the narrative. I make sure that I have a firm grip on all the characters.

What was the hardest part of writing this book?

The hardest part of writing this book was the research. I could not get people to open up to me initially. I went out with them and I have even had women hit on me. It sensitised me to alternate sexualities.