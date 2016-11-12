The Sunday Crossword

Across
1 Is note written in moment having enormous impact? (7)
5 Plug given by agent with cookware going around (7)
9 Love, with noble union, came sadly very rarely (4,2,1,4,4)
10 Gains attention, north and south (5)
11 Playing solo, need to be relaxed (8)
12 Cut down work, occupied by pathetic wish for company (10)
14 Scheme formed by pressure group (4)
17 Resistance absent in defeat (4)
18 Minor danger keeping quiet hare agitated (10)
19 Area around island empty in consequence of pollution (4,4)
21 Uninhibited type showing some extra verve (5)
24 Garden designer covering a part around one lake with variable colour (10,5)
25 Purpose less good without wide support (7)
26 State leader shivering, catching cold (7)
Down
1 Broadcast on perks of being romantically attached (6,3)
2 Arouse extremes of irritation with aggressive dog (5)
3 Slight upset about article on recent leaflet (8)
4 Criminal case, legal hurdle for French leader (7,2,6)
5 Arrogant creature in folklore going over judgement in full (4-11)
6 Overweight old drone, say, eating seconds (5)
7 Fitting broken by learner with large end of machine screw (9)
8 Disagreeable class (4)
13 Point of departure from boat with stuff (6,3)
15 Understanding flaw, not hard in hypnotic state (9)
16 Like an angel, stylish, full of energy and polish (8)
20 Book suppressed by costly ban (5)
22 Interested initially in unusual oval instrument (5)
23 Area covered by tarmac recently (4)
Please Email the Editor