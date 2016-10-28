Young World

Drawings from India IV

1/24
Nidhi Mukesh Pareek, V A, Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul School, Vapi
T.V.S Hemaal Naidu, II A, Good Earth School, Chennai
T,V,S Harshit, V B, Good Earth School, Chennai
D. Mithun Surya, V A, Satchidananda Jothi Nikethan, Mettupalayam
S. Abishek, III C, Ida Scudder School, Vellore
Satnam, IV, Star Public School, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur
Smile, VI, Star Public School, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur
Amrit Singh, III, Star Public School, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur
Gurmeet Singh, IV
Karan Kumar, V
M. Deepitha, VI C, R.N Oxford Matriculation School, Namakkal
S. harshitham V A, Shemford Futuristic School, Vellore
K. Nidhin, VI B, Thamarai International School, Thanjavur
L. Veda Sri, IV B, Vidyalaya English Medium, Gudwada, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh
K. Amaan, U.K.G, Al Qalam Nursery and Primary School
Al Fathil, III, Al Qalam Nursery and Primary School
H. Tharun, VI B, Velammal Main School, Chennai
M.Mohammed Arshath, VI O, Velammal Main School, Chennai
S.H Rohit Hasan, VI O, Velammal Main School, Chennai
Sunmathi, V Q, Velammal Main School, Chennai
E. Sreenidhi, VII F, Velammal Main School, Chennai
Pristy, V Q, Velammal Main School, Chennai
R. K Krithim III B, Velammal Main School, Chennai
S. S. Sreesha, I A, Acharya Public School, Bengaluru

Other Slideshows

Nidhi Mukesh Pareek, V A, Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul School, Vapi

Drawings from India IV

Satnam Singh, IV, Star Public school, Hoshiarpur

Drawings from India III

Anna Maria Binu, V, The Delta Study, Kochi, Kerala

Drawings from India II

N. Sridharan, VI, Vidya Vikashini Matriculation Higher Secondary School,

Drawings from India I

Aishwarya, VII E, DPS Ranipur, Haridwar

Drawings from India

S. Dhayanithi Maran, V B, AKV Public School, Suriya Goundapalayam, Namakkal

Drawings from India

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Young World
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY