Young World

Drawings from India II

1/20
Anna Maria Binu, V, The Delta Study, Kochi, Kerala
S. Mohith, V A, Sree Mahavir Jain School, Kolar
Sandiya, VI B, Sri Sankara Matriculation School, Chennai
K. B. Suhas, I, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chennai
R. Anjali III A, Vidya Vikashini Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tirupur
S. Praveen, V D, Vidya Vikashini Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tirupur
M. Adhishna, Vidya Vikashini Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tirupur
S. Lakshitha, IV B, Vidya Vikashini Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tirupur
S. Harshitha, V D, Vidya Vikashini Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tirupur
M. Magudeshwaran, VII E, S.R. V. HI Tech Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Namakkal
M. Mohammed Zaid, VII E, S.R. V. HI Tech Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Namakkal
Diamanthaa R. S, III B, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chennai
V. Tanista, V, ESA Matriculation School, Erode
Harshpreet, IV, Star Public School, Hoshiarpur
Karan Kumar, II, Star Public School, Hoshiarpur
Punit, VI, Star Public school, Hoshiarpur
Satnam, IV, Star Public school, Hoshiarpur
Gurwinder Singh, VI, Star Public school, Hoshiarpur
Sukhmanpreet, IV, Star Public school, Hoshiarpur
Manharshkaur Walia, IV, Star Public school, Hoshiarpur

Nidhi Mukesh Pareek, V A, Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul School, Vapi

Satnam Singh, IV, Star Public school, Hoshiarpur

Anna Maria Binu, V, The Delta Study, Kochi, Kerala

N. Sridharan, VI, Vidya Vikashini Matriculation Higher Secondary School,

Aishwarya, VII E, DPS Ranipur, Haridwar

S. Dhayanithi Maran, V B, AKV Public School, Suriya Goundapalayam, Namakkal

