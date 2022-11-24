Modular kitchen studio opened in Tiruppur

November 24, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, which is a subsidiary of TTK Prestige, has launched its studio at Tiruppur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread across around 1,200 sq.ft, the company’s first franchise retail outlet here has a range of modular kitchens, wardrobes and display units under the company’s ‘One-Stop-Shop’ format. This will be the eighth studio of Ultrafresh in Tamil Nadu. The studio displays the product range from Ultrafresh with kitchen appliances of TTK Prestige under one roof. The Ultrafresh studio offers four styles of modular kitchens – Victorian, Contempo, Heritage, and Vibrant.

Dhruv Trigunayat, CEO of Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, said in a press release, “With the increasing urbanisation, and evolving customer needs, the tier II and III cities of India are providing with a host of opportunities to introduce new products and services in the market.”

The modular kitchen segment is on the rise in the country and has immense growth potential. Some of the key factors responsible for its growth are an upsurge in real estate development and sales, urbanisation and formation of new tier II cosmopolitan demand, nuclear family living, changes in consumer behaviour and acceptance to pay a premium for better products and services, the press release said.

Casagrand to expand operations in Coimbatore

Casagrand plans four new projects in Coimbatore. This includes one office space development on Avinashi Road with a total built up area of one lakh sq.ft. and one project with 16 villas.

It will also launch a gated community project in Tiruppur on nearly six acres.

Senthil Kumar, Director of Casagrand, Coimbatore Zone, said the project in Tiruppur will have 300 residential units of villas and apartments.

The 50 villas will be four or five bedroom houses and the apartments will be two to five bedroom units. There will be nearly 50 common amenities. The company will invest ₹200 crore to ₹250 crore in the project, which is scheduled for completion in 30 months from the date of launch. “We will launch the project in six months,” he said.

The potential is huge in Tiruppur where there are no gated community projects by large organised players, he added.

BuildNext launches Experience Centre

BuildNext, a technology-enabled home builder, has launched its experience centre in Coimbatore, which is also its first such centre in Tamil Nadu and 10th in the country, as part of its expansion plan.

The Kochi-based start-up’s experience centre uses Virtual Reality (VR) experience for customers to take a test drive of their dream home before the construction commences. It enables customers to visualise the design of their homes and finalise on the details, such as colour and finishes of the walls, flooring, ceiling, etc. The mobile application (available on Android and iOS platforms) gives customers updates of the construction, and details on drawings, and quality checks.

Its in-house team of architects understands customers’ requirements to create designs and also ensure functionality. The app has a Building Performance Index (BPI) to assure the customers that they get maximum space utilisation, high energy efficiency, natural lighting, and ventilation, said Gopi Krishnan, founder and CEO, BuildNext.

BuildNext currently has a presence across Kerala with projects in every district of the State and has initiated operations in Coimbatore and Hyderabad. It has 150+ projects in the design and delivery phases and has already handed over 70+ projects.”, added Finaz Naha, co-founder, and COO of BuildNext.