An app to spruce up your home

It’s festive time and the house needs to be not just tidy but sparkling clean to match the celebrations. The accumulated dust and cobwebs bother you intensely. Yet, the thought of monitoring and coordinating the back-breaking cleaning with an unreliable household help proves totally disheartening, prompting to almost give up the idea of sprucing up. Not only does such hired help require supervision, the quality of work rendered after all that effort also does not meet expected standards.

But relax. For, a reliable cleaning service is just a tap away. All you need is to download the app and connect to have a shining residence all spruced up for the festivities.

Observing the vast gap prevailing between the requirement and provision of reliable household services, many service providers have entered the market, offering multiple kinds of assistance ranging from cleaning to repairs to special festive spruce up of residences. Needless to say, households are using these organised services, relieved of the hassle of hiring and monitoring help from the unorganised segment.

Service providers offer a range of assistance from house spas that involve entire clean-up of the residence, deep cleaning services for stubborn dirt in kitchens and bathrooms, to repairs, laundry, pest control, painting, carpentry and even personal beauty services. These services are available by downloading their app and connecting with them for the desired service.

Says Saran Chatterjeet, CEO, Housejoy, “The objective is to offer a one-stop solution to all household requirements, be it cleaning, repairs or other recurring services. Customers, especially in double-income households where time is a constraint, are looking towards utilising such services.”

According to Chatterjeet, the service providers are certified experts in their respective fields, with their background having been checked to ensure safety. “There is also the insurance aspect where the service, if found unsatisfactory within seven days of execution, will be re-done free of cost. And in case of any damage during the service, responsibility for the same is taken by the company.”

Says Snehil Khanor, Vice-President, Zimmber, “The cost factor is quite competitive. The households are not required to even provide the cleaning detergents as we come with our own. The detergents used now are organic, assuring no allergies or harm to residents or the user.”

He says that such regular maintenance adds to the value of the property. “These services are also used by people moving out and handing back a rented property or before moving into a rented place”.

Says Krishna Mohan, who has periodically opted for deep cleaning services of his residence, “The service is very good, especially for bathrooms and kitchens. These services are ideal for quarterly cleaning or when there is a festival, or a celebration.”

Concurs Sahanara, who opted for the service when she moved into her rented apartment, “It is not easy to source help from the unorganised sector. Besides, it requires supervision and the quality of work in the end too is suspect. This worked well as the comparative cost was not too high.”