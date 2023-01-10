Importance of laughter

January 10, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST

Tholkappiyar says laughter, tears, disgust, wonder, fear, pride, anger, and joy are distinguishing characteristics of human beings.. He perhaps placed laughter at the top of the list because of its importance in our lives, said Malayaman in a discourse. A person who lacks good conduct may be clever enough to hide his true nature from others. But in his heart of hearts, he knows the kind of man he is. The five elements of which his body is composed will laugh at him, says Thiruvalluvar.

Imagine a battlefield. An elephant charges at a soldier. He picks up a javelin, and throws it at the elephant. The javelin hits the elephant, and it retreats. But soon another comes to attack him. He has no weapons to attack this elephant. He suddenly realises that he has been hit by a spear, which he has not removed from his body. So, he pulls out the spear, and he laughs because he now has a weapon to attack the elephant. This laughter is born of his valour. Thiruvalluvar describes such a scene.

There is a lazy man in a village, who does not cultivate his land. But he complains that he is poor. In such a case, Mother Earth will laugh at him, says Thiruvalluvar. This is mocking laughter. A girl and a young man fall in love. But she is too shy to look him in the face. She looks at him, when she thinks he isn’t looking at her. She then smiles to herself. This scene too is presented in a verse in Thirukkural. Thiruvalluvar says that when a drunkard walks unsteadily and speaks indistinctly, people will laugh at him derisively. Tholkappiyar says that laughter is caused by mockery, childishness, ignorance and credulity. But Thiruvalluvar shows us that there can be other kinds of laughter, like the laughter of courage or of love, or of scorn.