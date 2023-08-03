“I think there are many ways to reach youngsters”, says Sri Vidyadheesha Teertha Swami, of the Palimar Matha

August 03, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Born into a family of Vedic scholars, it was only natural that Sri Ramesha Tantri should study the Vedas from a young age, his father being his first teacher. Later, he continued traditional studies under the then Pontiff of Sri Palimar matha, Sri Sri Vidyamaanya Teertharu. Ramesha Tantri was inclined towards asceticism, and when his guru told him to become a renunciate and prepare to head the Palimar matha, he acquiesced gladly. In 1979, at the age of 23, Ramesha Tantri became Sri Sri Vidyadheesha Teertharu, and is the current pontiff of Palimar matha.

The eight Madhva sampradaya mathas worship Krishna of Udupi, sequentially, each matha performing this duty for two years, before handing over charge to another matha. This arrangement is called paryaya. Sri Vidyadheesha Teertha has completed two paryayas. A diamond kavacha was made for Udupi Krishna during his first paryaya. He introduced the offering of one lakh tulasi twigs to Krishna every day. “Volunteers from many places, including Tamil Nadu, used to come to Udupi to pluck the twigs,” says swamiji, who is observing Chaturmasay vrata in Chennai. Now the practice is observed on important days like Krishna Jayanthi, Rama Navami and Anantapadmanabha vrata. On other days, anywhere between 100 to 1,000 twigs are offered.

At spiritual discourses one finds very few youngsters. How does one draw the younger crowd? “We have many youngsters coming in for puja or discourses at the matha. More than 100 people regularly attend my online classes on Vedanta. I think in the modern world, there are many ways to reach youngsters. Lectures on YouTube, for example, are available to those who want to listen to them at their own convenience.”

Summer camps for children

The matha conducts summer camps for children, from April to May. The course of study involves attending six summer camps, and If a child attends six successive summer camps, he or she will be given a certificate. Bhajans, shlokas, and the Bhagavad Gita are taught at these camps. “We get those familiar with the local language to teach. We organise these camps in Mumbai, Chennai and many other places,” says swamiji.

In the Madhva tradition, three incarnations of Vayu, namely Hanuman, Bhima and Madhvacharya are venerated. A 32ft high monolith of Hanuman has been enshrined by swamiji in Haridwar, and an equally tall monolith of Madhvacharya, in Kunjarugiri, near Udupi. Swamiji has taken the initiative to make a 32 ft high monolithic idol of Bhima, to be established in Kurukshetra. A Vedic gurukula and a Vedanta Research centre will also be established nearby.

From gurukula to research centre

Swamiji upgraded the ancient gurukula of Palimar matha, located in Palimar village, to a research centre called Yogadeepika Vidyapeetha. More than 2,000 students have benefited from this institution. He provided more facilities in the Tatva Samshodana Samsat, established by his guru. Ancient manuscripts are preserved here using modern techniques. This organisation has published a fully researched edition of Mahabharata. During his second paryaya, he invited over 1,000 bhajan mandalis to Udupi to ensure round-the-clock bhajan singing near the matha.

Apart from catering to the spiritual needs of people, the matha has been contributing to social causes too. The Sanjeevini hospital, established by swamiji, offers mobile medical services to villages, which have no hospital within a 20 km radius. hri Dhanvantari clinic, offers medical services free of cost. Under the Chinnara Santarpane scheme, the matha provides midday meals to 30,000 school children in and around Udupi. A residential school has been established in the sylvan surroundings of Theerthahalli village, in Shimoga district.

Swami recommends prayer, pranayama and yoga for physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. “If every individual has inner peace, how can there be quarrels in society? The prayer for individual inner peace is the path to harmony in society,” says Sri Vidyadheesha Teertha.