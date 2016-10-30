Varadaraja praised

While praising the deity Varadaraja of Kanchipuram, Bhootatazhvar, describes Him on His mount–Garuda. Even today, the Lord’s procession on Garuda is the most important component of the main festival in the temple.

In his Tiruvaimozhi, Nammazhvar says that the Supreme One is also the One who is King of the celestials. And one of the names of Varadaraja of Kanchi is Devaraja, meaning king of the celestials. So we can infer that Nammazhvar is talking about Varadaraja here. Nammazhvar orders his heart to worship this Supreme One always.

In tune with the sentiment expressed in the verse, in the Varadaraja temple, Nammazhvar is seen with his hand over his heart, as if ordering his heart to worship the Lord. Nammazhvar also refers to the Lord as Kalpakavriksha — the tree that grants all boons. Here too the Lord is not mentioned by name, and the reference to Varadaraja is indirect, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi, in a discourse.

Thirumangai Azhvar failed to pay taxes to the Chola King and was arrested. Lord Varadaraja came to his rescue. He appeared in Thirumangai Azhvar’s dream and told him that he would find a treasure in the Vegavati river in Kanchipuram. Thirumangai Azhvar found the treasure, and the King realised his greatness. In the Varadaraja temple, the idol of Thirumangai Azhvar is seen with a gem in his hand, to indicate that Kanchipuram was the place, where the Lord had shown him a treasure. But Thirumangai Azhvar knew that the Lord Himself was the greatest treasure one could ask for, and he wrote a verse extolling the Lord as a gem that can be knotted up in one’s garment, indicating His Supremacy and His simplicity in one stroke. Here, Thirumangai Azhvar does not directly refer to Varadaraja, but it is clear that he is doing so.