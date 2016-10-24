The seed of the banyan tree is very small, but what a huge tree grows from it! Likewise, a righteous life is built up from small beginnings, said Malayaman in a discourse. Peruvayin Mulliyar was a Tamil poet who wrote a work titled Achara Kovai, where he talks of the seeds that gradually lead to a virtuous life.

A dog’s defining characteristic is its loyalty to its master and its gratitude. Not all those who own dogs are able to provide the animal with rich food. But no matter how humble the fare they offer it, the dog remains loyal to the master, even for the little crumbs it gets.

But man’s defining characteristic is ingratitude. No matter how much people help us, we still never bother to recall the timely help we have received from them. We do not spare a thought for the many sacrifices our elders make so that we can have a comfortable life. Gratitude is the first seed that we need to sow for a tree of goodness to grow.

Peruvayin Mulliyar then talks about forbearance as the second seed. We dig the earth for cultivation and we dig wells too. But the earth bears all this patiently. Patience is a quality we must cultivate.

The third seed is sweet speech, which does not hurt anyone. Often in a fit of anger, we let words fly, but regret them later. We must watch our words. The fourth seed is help rendered to others. Learning is the fifth seed. Thiruvalluvar urged us to keep learning till the end of our lives, and it is not surprising that Peruvayin Mulliyar should think of education as seeding good conduct.

Serving selflessly is the sixth seed. Discernment and good friendship are the seventh and eighth seeds of good conduct.