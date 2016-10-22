Path of ruin

Gandhari is distressed by the nightmarish incidents in the court that led to Draupadi’s grief and humiliation to the Pandavas. She learns that Duryodhana is angry that his well-laid plans to vanquish the Pandavas were foiled by his father’s intervention and that he now tries to influence and persuade Dhritarashtra to fulfil his desire by unfair tactics once again.

At this point, Gandhari transcends her own motherly affection towards her sons and advises Dhritarashtra also to rise above parental love, pointed out Sri Kesava Dikshitar in a discourse. She tries to impress on him that as parents, they should realise that Duryodhana’s anger and hatred would surely bring about the destruction of the race and they should not err any further. She makes it clear that ‘prosperity which is acquired by the aid of wicked acts is soon destroyed; while that which is won by righteous means takes root and descends from generation to generation.’ Her words of advice echo the essence of what the scriptures say with regard to the scheme of Purusharthas. Krishna states that kama and artha, desire and wealth, commonly sought out by a majority of the people, may be pursued as long as dharma is not sacrificed. Desire which is not against the dictates of dharma and wealth acquired through righteous means should be the watchword. But Dhritarashtra is not strong enough to oppose Duryodhana and once again the Pandavas are invited for a game of dice. Duryodhana quotes the aphorism that no device can be considered wrong which has the destruction of formidable enemies as its prime objective. He declares that the divine strength of Pandavas can never be countered by fair means and that only guile and taking advantage of their sense of pride and honour will be successful.