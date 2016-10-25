Not in isolation

Vedic scholars — Pracheenasala, Satyayajnya, Indradyumna, Jana, Budila and sage Uddalaka approached king Asvapathi, seeking instruction on Vaisvanara Atman. Asvapathi asked each of the sages whom they meditated upon, said M.K. Srinivasan, in a discourse.

Pracheenasala said that he meditated upon the celestial region. Asvapathi said this aspect of Vaisvanara Atman was brilliant light, and such meditation would result in sons who have Brahma Jnana. But Pracheenasala’s head would have fallen off, if he had not come to Asvapathi for instruction.

Satyayajnya meditated upon Aditya. This would result in Brahma Jnana in his family, but had he not come to Asvapathi, he would have lost his eyesight. Indradyumna meditated upon Vayu, and would, therefore, eat good food and see pleasant things, but had he not come to Asvapathi, his breath would have departed from his body.

Jana meditated upon akasa (ether), and would have progeny and wealth. But had he not come to Asvapathi, the trunk of his body would have perished. Budila meditated upon water, and would, therefore, be blessed with a healthy body. But had he not approached Asvapathi, his bladder would have burst. Uddalaka meditated upon earth, and had he not come to Asvapathi, his feet would have become weak. The reason for their respective meditations being inadequate was that their understanding of Brahman was limited to one or the other of the Atman’s form. Brahman cannot be viewed in this way in terms of isolated aspects. For the Vaisvanara Atman, the celestial region is the head, Air the vital force, the Earth His feet and so on. A person who meditates should focus on the Paramatman in His entirety, as One who has all the worlds as His body, and offer oblations to this Paramatman.