Dasya Bhava

Bhakti is an experience in every jivatma which takes root from one’s understanding and relationship with the Paramatma. This experience is at the core of one’s spiritual life and helps to clarify the value of the Purusharthas, dharma, artha, kama and moksha in one’s life.

The disciplines, sravanam, kirtanam, smaranam, padasevanam, archanam, vandanam, dasyam, sakyam, and atmanivedhanam, involve one at both physical and mental levels in the practice of worship.

A jivatma’s yearning to serve the Lord at all times with no other motive except selfless service is regarded as the highest and purest form of devotion, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

This comes naturally when one is in the advanced stage of God-love. Bharata, Lakshmana and Hanuman in the Ramayana exemplify this kind of bhakti that is known as ‘dasya’ bhakti.

When Bharata entreats Rama to get back to Ayodhya, he calls himself a brother, sishya and a ‘dasa.’ Lakshmana introduces himself to Hanuman in the Kishkinta Kanda as the younger brother of Rama and as a ‘dasa’ to His auspicious qualities. In Ravana’s court, Hanuman proudly announces his identity as the ‘dasa’ of Rama.

In the Bhagavata Purana, Prahlada, who has imbibed the spirit of devotion from the instruction of Sage Narada, is unshaken in his devotion throughout all the trials he faces. Finally, even when the Lord offers him boons aplenty, he is focused only on remaining in the state of ‘dasya’ bhakti.

Kuchela is overwhelmed with love and devotion to Krishna. While he appreciates the boundless grace and munificence of Lord who showered prosperity and riches on his family, he wishes to remain Lord’s servant at all times.