Pulluvanpattu musician Jayakumar Gopinath says he considers it his responsibility to keep his father’s legacy alive

February 10, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

“This art is our way of life and our livelihood. At the same time we have adapted it to the changing times,” says Pulluvanpattu musician Jayakumar Gopinath. The ritualistic art form is traditionally performed at a kavu (sacred grove) or in homes and temples where serpents are worshipped, especially near a sarppakkalam or nagakkalam, when pictures of serpents are drawn on the floor using different coloured powders.

At present, as with many ritualistic art forms, it has moved to new performance spaces over the years. The auditorium of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram was where Jayakumar performed with his mother, sister and other relatives as part of a festival of dance and drama. organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation.

“At venues like these, we create an atmosphere of the ritual through songs and music. Even though we don’t get to showcase it in totality, we are happy that our art is still treasured by a section of society and that we are given opportunities to perform Pulluvanpaatu when there are umpteen other entertainment options available,” says Jayakumar, who hails from Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district.

The 42-year-old artiste has been carrying forward the legacy of his father, the late K Gopinathan, who, in turn, had learnt it from his forefathers. “Even as a child, I used to accompany achan (father) for programmes. The art has been passed on to us orally, be it the songs or the drawing of the kalam. However, achan and a few of his contemporaries had documented some of the songs to preserve them for posterity. Achan was keen on popularising Pulluvanpattu and had played a big role in democratising it by performing at art and cultural festivals organised by the government and cultural organisations,” says Jayakumar.

It was in the late ‘70s that Gopinathan had started seeking opportunities to take the art to the public, one of them being the tourism week celebrations organised by the government. In 1980, he performed for the first time in VJT Hall (now Ayyankali Hall), thanks to art connoisseur Soorya Krishnamoorthy. “He had been a regular at the annual Soorya festival for many years. He performed across Kerala and in other states and was also part of the cultural programmes conducted as part of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, a couple of times. I used to accompany him to most of these events and, eventually, I wanted to follow in his footsteps. Although I chose to be his accompanist, he ensured that I came to the forefront,” Jayakumar remembers.

Gopinathan passed away in 2018 before he could publish his book on Pulluvanpattu. Jayakumar took the initiative to publish it. In the book, Adipulluvante Athmayanam , Gopinathan writes at length about the ritual, the songs and his journey as a Pulluvanpattu artiste. “He had a vision and I consider it my responsibility to keep his legacy alive in spite of challenges,” says Jayakumar.

The life of the Pulluva community and their songs are closely linked to the sacred groves, the woods on the premises of ancient houses and temples, with ponds in their vicinity. These groves are believed to be the abode of serpents and, therefore, Pulluvanpattu is predominantly associated with serpent worship, especially sarpolsavam ( festival of the snakes) or sarppamthullal (dance of the snakes), which is conducted to propitiate the serpent gods, especially in homes that had sacred groves.

“But we have lost the sacred groves to rapid urbanisation and so sarppamthullal has become a rare event. Now serpent idols are installed in temples, but we Pulluvas don’t have the right to conduct pujas. Our role is restricted to singing the hymns to the accompaniment of the pullavanveena for devotees,” Jayakumar says.

However, there are a handful of families who continue to conduct sarppamthullal at regular intervals, if not every year, at their ancestral homes or temples, he adds. While some conduct it for a day, it is held for three to nine days in certain households.

Fact file Myth has it that that Pulluvars were created by Lord Shiva from pullu (grass). They were called ‘pulluvolbhavasyar’ (born from the grass), which, eventually, got shortened to pulluvan. Both Pulluvan and Pulluvathi (female member of the community) sing the ritualistic songs, playing the pulluvanveena (one-stringed violin-like instrument), pulluvankudam (a clay pot) and kaimani (cymbals). In sarppamthullal, Pulluvars are in charge of drawing the kalam and conducting the pujas. It becomes a mystic experience, when women (sometimes men also), sway to the rhythm of the song and gradually makes serpent-like movements, rolling on the kalam, and erasing it with their body and a pookkula (coconut inflorescence). Five colours are used in drawing the kalam — white (rice powder), black (charcoal from rice husk), yellow (obtained from roof tiles), green (pounded leaves of manjadi or coral wood tree) and red (mix of turmeric and lime). The colours stand for parts of a snake’s body — white for bones, black for skin, yellow for flesh, green for nerves and red for blood. In earlier days, abhram (mica) was used to give a shining effect. These days, gilt powder is used. Colours besides the five basic colours are also used to decorate the drawing, but these colours are never used on the figure of the serpent. Jayakumar is the recipient of Kerala Folklore Academy’s Yuvaprathibha Puraskaram (2017).

Jayakumar says that the pujas related to sarppamthullal differ from district to district. The rendering style of the songs also vary. The busy season for Pulluvas used to be the months from the Malayalam month of Chingam to Medam (August to April). “In Chingam, which is the month of Onam, we usually don’t have sarppamthullal programmes. But we are invited to households and we present songs from Mahabalicharitham and Sreekrishnaleela. In addition, we sing during the rituals related to serpent worship, such as sarppabali and noorum palum. Some families want us to come home and sing on the first day of every month of the Malayalam calendar,” says Jayakumar.

However, he rues that certain songs have been forgotten. “There used to be sacred groves near paddy fields, and there are songs for the harvest. Then there is nellum-thengum pattu, which is in the form of an argument between the paddy and the coconut on who is superior. But paddy fields have given way to concrete jungles and so these songs are no longer sung and have no relevance,” he says.

Nevertheless, he is hopeful about the future of Pulluvanpattu. He has been holding classes for children from the Pulluva community. “Our family trust is running a class in Kollam. Besides imparting lessons on the rituals, the songs and drawing of the kalam, we also teach them how to make the veena and kudam. I also conduct classes at our home in Mavelikkara under the auspices of Sree Nagaraja Kalavedi. I want to ensure that the tradition is carried forward,” Jayakumar concludes.