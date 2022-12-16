Friday Review Music Season Quiz #1

2 / 5 | What western wind instrument did Mahadeva Nattuvanar introduce into carnatic music in the 19th century? Saxophone

Basoon

Clarinet

Oboe Also Read: Bharatanatyam with a bagpipe? Next

4 / 5 | How do we better know the melodic mode used by the Tamil people in their music since the ancient times? These evovled mostly in the pentatonic scale. Thalam

Ragam

Kurinji

Pann Also Read: ‘Pann and raga go hand in hand’ Next