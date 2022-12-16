Friday Review Music Season Quiz #1
1 / 5 | How many Mela Kartha Ragas are there?
- 22
- 24
- 72
- 36
2 / 5 | What western wind instrument did Mahadeva Nattuvanar introduce into carnatic music in the 19th century?
- Saxophone
- Basoon
- Clarinet
- Oboe
3 / 5 | Who was the first female vocalist to be honoured with the title of Sangita Kalanidhi (music maestro) by the Music Academy of Chennai?
- M.S. Subbulakshmi
- D.K. Pattamal
- M.L. Vasanthakumari
- A .Kanyakumari
4 / 5 | How do we better know the melodic mode used by the Tamil people in their music since the ancient times? These evovled mostly in the pentatonic scale.
- Thalam
- Ragam
- Kurinji
- Pann
5 / 5 | What does ‘M’ in M.D. Ramanathan whose centenary falls the following year expand as?
- Madras
- Manjapara
- Madurai
- Mylapore
