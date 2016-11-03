An equal music

Two Malayalis and two Germans making up a classical western string ensemble. In Kerala, how much more ‘Indo-German’ can you get? On the occasion of the inauguration of the first German Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, this quartet of musicians, naming themselves ‘Resonanz’, performed at the Vivanta by Taj, Thycaud after the inauguration and speeches.

The quartet comprised two violins: Carol George, the first violinist of the Symphony Orchestra of India on the lead and the German trained Amy Phillip on the second.

The larger instruments were played by the two very talented German musicians barely out of the conservatoire; the viola played by Anna-Lena Zennar and the cello by Daniel Hoffman.

Considering the time they had to practise together, just two or three days prior to this concert, the show they put up - although short in duration, showed class both individually and as a group. They did not play complete pieces... just short movements from Dvorak and Mozart Quartets, a Trio, a duet and two solos. The famous Bach solo partita movement played by the cellist was my pick of the evening. A sort of a potpourri that suited the occasion where the audience were not necessarily lovers of western, or for that matter Indian classical music either. That showed through, but the musicians were quite prepared for it.

What got the audience’s attention were the last two pieces - two well known Bollywood classics , ‘Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche’ and ‘Baar baar dekho’ that was beautifully played and wildly cheered by the crowd. It is really wonderful to hear well known Indian melodies harmonised in the western classical style.

It is indeed a pity that this quartet was formed just for the occasion. A month of practice and not just a few days, even with combinations like these, could play authentic full length pieces very proficiently for a serious concert for scores of lovers of such living art forms for the capital city.