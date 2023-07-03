How Madhusudanan Kalaichelvan’s passion for heritage is opening new doors to the past

July 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

“It is a mind blowing discovery,” says Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan. When copper plates were found recently in the Sattanathaswami temple in Sirkali, Madhusudhanan was called by the head of the Dharmapuram Adheenam (which is in charge of the temple) to identify them. Architect, history and epigraphy enthusiast, 36-year-old Madhusudhanan is passionate about in temple architecture and rituals , sculpture and bronzes, Sangam literature and sacred textiles . And he pursues each of these many interests with total involvement. An eloquent speaker, Madhusudhanan is much sought after to give talks on a range of topics .

“I found the copper plates belonged to the 12th century Chola period and contained inscribed verses of the Thevaram. Nearly 410 plates were intact. It was t Rajaraja Chola I, who in the 10th Century, had arranged for the Thevaram hymns to be collated,” says Kalaichelvan, who was given the Dharumai Adheena Pulavar award on May 24 this year by the Dharmapuram mutt.

Architectural legacy

This is the latest in a series of associations that Madhusudhanan has had with the temples of Tamil Nadu, especially the Chola temples. “To evaluate the growth of a civilization, we have to look at the architecture,” he says. “The Cholas continued the architectural legacy of the Pallavas. They imbibed the nuances, but magnified the scale. Aditya Chola and Parantaka Chola made numerous improvements to Pallava architecture. The temples at Thirupayanam, Thiruvedhikudi, Pullamangai, and Nageswaram in Kumbakonam testify to this. These are classic temples, but unfortunately they are little noticed today.” Apart from the construction, Madhusudhanan points out the generous and meticulous manner in which the temples were provided for by the rulers to ensure the sustenance of those working there, and the continuance of the rituals and festivals. Madhusudhan ‘s interest in temples began as a child when a guide described to him and his family the wonderful sculptural details during a visit to the Airavateswara temple at Darasuram built by Rajaraja Chola II. This led him to later take up architecture as his subject in Anna University.

Heritage tours

“In 2011 as a teacher in a private college in Chennai, I felt the best way to make my students understand the history of architecture was to take them on a visit to an ancient temple. A parent of one of the students asked whether she could join in. Thus began the programme RATHAM (Road Access to Temples, Heritage and Monuments).” Through these trips , Madhusudhanan takes heritage-enthusiasts on a journey to understand architecture, legends and literature of temples and monuments, both in South India and the North. “We have travelled across Tamil Nadu and have also been to Kashi, central Madhya Pradesh, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Orissa and Gujarat. Those who travel regularly with us are often able to identify iconographical details and also the styles of architecture.”

Madhusudhanan’s passion for temple architecture led him to explore a host of allied subjects.

Since epigraphy helps open doors to the past in exciting ways, he learnt to read and interpret inscriptions under the guidance of Dr. Ramachandran, retired epigraphist of the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department.

Madhusudhanan speaks with enthusiasm of the innumerable inscriptions that describe how huge endowments helped maintain temples in the past. He is deeply impressed by the role played by the Devaradiyars, who were not only attached to the temples as dancers but also contributed greatly in various ways.

Role of Devaradiyars

References to Devaradiyars can be found right from the 9th Century C.E, he says. “In the Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur, we find mention of 400 names of Devaradiyars on the payroll. Inscriptions in the Thiruvottriyur temple refer to them as manikkams (gems). The Devaradiyars created endowments and donated land and jewels. They also made offerings of food, and danced for the deity.” He emphatically says the Devaradiyars never doubled up as courtesans.

Watching Araiyar Sevai ,the immersive performance by the priests to the paasurams, compositions of the Alwars (Vaishnavite saints), at the Srirangam temple in 2005, was a moving experience . He learnt the commentaries and the ritual art form, and is invited from often to perform at schools run by Bharatanatyam artistes, and at private residences.

“The association of textiles and temples go back to the distant past. Many of the temples have specific textiles for the deities,” he points out. This led him to research sacred ancient textiles and learn their history and significance “At the Meenakshi temple in Madurai for instance, the Goddess is always clad in a white saree in the late evening as she becomes Manonmani. In Srirangam, the Lord wears a Kaili (lungi), which could be owing to trade and cultural influences . In Thiruvallur , Sri Veeraraghava wears a checked lungi made by local weavers . It is associated with the sthala purana, which says the Lord as a wanderer visited sage Salihotra who offered him food and a similar piece of cloth. It is fascinating to see how embroidered, appliquéd and painted cloths from different parts of the country are used as a backdrop for the deities in various temples.”

If one is interested in Tamil culture, knowlege of the Sangam Age and literature is essential, adds Madhusudhanan .

Documenting ancient structures

And as an architect, his special area of interest is heritage conservation. “As a member of the HRIDAY (National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana) project, a Central Government scheme, I had the opportunity, along with others in the team, to document more than 300 ancient structures in Kanchipuram.” He was also part of the Tamil Nadu Government’s Heritage Conservation Committee . “It is time we came up with a manual which is India-specific in conservation. Whether it is to do with art objects or architectural conservation, the guidelines handed down to us from the British are generic. From Victoria Hall to Mammallapuram, the guidelines are the same. This needs to change,” he feels.

In his spare time, Madhusudhanan, who has received awards for contribution to heritage and culture, engages in yet another passion — painting. And how does he manage to pursue these many interests? “By focussing on one subject one week and another the next,” he laughs.

