All roads lead to Kanchi

June 05, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Kanchipuram buzzes with activity on the occasion of the annual Brahmotsavam, which is on at Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple. Thousands of devotees are heading to this town to witness the iconic Garuda Sevai, taking place today.

Legend has it that it was Brahma, who laid the foundation for the annual Brahmotsavam, now celebrated in the Vaikasi month. In the Kritayuga, Brahma after getting separated from Saraswathi, performed the Ashwamedha yagna seeking the blessings of Vishnu. Pleased by his prayers, Varadaraja emerged from the sacrificial fire and united them. As an offering in return, Brahma along with Saraswathi performed a special aradhana and concluded it on the banks of river Palar on the Chitra pournami.

“Garuda Sevai utsavam usually takes place on a pournami (full moon day) in the Tamil month of Vaikasi on Visakam star. But the utsavam may not coincide with Visakam or pournami every year, so it is scheduled in such a way that Garuda Sevai is performed on Vaikasi Sravanam, which falls on the ninth day of the Brahmotsavam every year,” says M.B. Vijayaraghavan, sthalam sthaniga mandapam, Varadaraja Perumal temple.

According to Brahmapuranam the highlight of the festival is Varadaraja’s procession to Gangaikondan mandapam, situated eight km from the temple, where it is believed that River Cauvery seeks remedy from a curse by offering her prayers to Varadaraja. “And that’s the reason for conducting the Garuda Sevai at this mandapam,” he adds. Muruchampattu Krishnan, of Sri Lakshmi Hayagrivar temple, Chivvada, Thiruvallur district, who is a regular at this annual event, says, “Robert Clive, the British general, had come to Kanchipuram to witness Garuda Sevai and had gifted a necklace (haaram) for the deity. “The day when this utsavam takes place was declared a district holiday then.”

