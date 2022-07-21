Dance

Remembering dancer and guru M.K. Saroja

M.K. Saroja | Photo Credit: The Mohan Khokar Collection
Padma SubrahmanyamJuly 21, 2022 19:05 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 17:21 IST

Guru M.K. Saroja was a holistic Bharatanatyam artiste, with experience in acting in films as well. She remained passionate about the art, caring every moment for the dance fraternity. A disciple of Muthukumaran Pillai of Kattumunar koil in Chidambaram, she guided her students across the globe to excel both in art and life. Her eminence as a guru reflects in the fact that her French disciple, Milena Salvini, an ambassador of Indo-French cultural relationship, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

Saroja’s husband Mohan Khokar was an eminent dance scholar and writer, who streamlined teaching at the Department of Dance at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda. Besides her own artistic pursuits, she ably assisted him in all his endeavours. Mohan Khokar’s collection of rare photographs and articles have been donated to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi. Guru Saroja generously donated to the permanent exhibition of 100 years of Indian dance at Bharata-Ilango Foundation for Asian Culture (BIFAC), near Chennai. Till her last breath (she passed away recently at age 91), she remained committed to artistic values. She will always be remembered for her warmth, simplicity, and the eagerness to share knowledge.

The writer is a well-known dancer and scholar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Friday Review
Read more...