Discover the Indian classical dance forms through the book ‘Nritya Katha Dance Stories for Children’

Odissi dancer Jaya Mehta’s book takes young readers across India on an expedition through different dance forms

You may have witnessed narratives through dance, but here is a book that narrates tales of dance forms. Odissi dancer-guru Jaya Mehta pens her new book Nritya Katha Dance Stories for Children after her debut as an author with The Poetic Saree, a collection of dance poems. With a visually attractive design by Swati Chakravarthy and illustrations by Suruba Natalia, the 80-page picture book published by the National Book Trust of India narrates the stories of nine Indian dance forms. “A child discovers an Indian classical dance form through every story,” says Delhi-based Jaya over the telephone.

Dance forms

Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Kathak, Chhau, Mohiniyattam and Sattriya are the dance forms featured. Jaya has also added a bit of the Bihu dance form, in the Sattriya story. Deeming it impossible to cover all regional dance traditions, she has tried to bring in the native flavour, cities, temples, sculptures and children going with their parents to watch dance recitals. ”The book is not only about dance; the child is an integral part of it.”

Nritya… is her ‘labour of love’ written almost a decade ago when, as a young mother, she couldn’t find any fiction/picture books on dance and music to read to her children. “I could find storybooks on ballet, flamenco and Balinese dance. I realised the world is transmitting its beautiful dance forms and culture through storybooks. India has eight classical dances and hundreds of regional dances with so much colour and aesthetics! I also thought of the children who did not learn dance having a connection with culture by discovering a dance form.”

Based on some imaginary and real experiences, Nritya... takes readers on a journey across India, as seen through the eyes of its protagonists — the children — as they shift homes, watch performances, learn new art forms and also discover how technology meets culture.

Magical world

Jaya Mehta | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

For instance, eight-year-old Tisha is upset when her father is transferred to Manipur. Moving away from her friends and familial comforts is stressful for the little one whose only companion is Krishna, a Manipuri doll. Her world gets transformed when she discovers the magic of Manipuri dance.

The Bharatanatyam story has a villager, Shankar, witnessing a dance festival with his grandfather, in Mahabalipuram. Enamoured, he sets out to learn the dance form. The Kathakali story is based on Jaya’s family trip to Varkala in Kerala to watch a performance. Additional information on every dance form, its costumes, the spins of dancers or the unique features of the dance form are all given at the end of each chapter.

With this foray into children’s fiction, Jaya’s story as a multimedia artiste comes full circle. “I am propelled by an inner voice. I feel it is easy to fill one’s CV with productions. When the mind starts to look for more context and wants to address the lacunae, you cannot stop yourself. You feel the need for it and work towards it.”

Priced at ₹220, Nritya Katha Dance Stories for Children by Jaya Mehta, illustrations Suruba Natalia is available online and at select book stores across India