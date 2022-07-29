Columbian artist showcases her fascination for Indian rural life at an exhibition in Visakhapatnam

Columbian artist Lyda Ramirez completed her bachelors in Fine Arts at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam this year

Artist Lyda Ramirez’s works tell stories of rural India: A woman sits with a basket of fruits and vegetables gazing ahead with her son in tow. Another shows a little girl leading a flock of sheep along a winding road in the countryside. A little boy stands gingerly while a bird is settles comfortably on his head and another perches on his stick while a cat looks on.

Intrigued by the ways of people who live in tune with Nature, Lyda derives much of her artistic sensibilities from tribal hamlets of Andhra Pradesh. “Villagers live in sync with the environment and there is so much beauty in rural life,” says Lyda.

Work of Columbian artist Lyda Ramirez in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Columbian artist, who completed her bachelors in Fine Arts at Andhra University this year, recently showcased her works at a three-day art exhibition at Hawa Mahal. Nearly 90 works including paintings, sculptures and prints done on varied mediums were on display.

Columbian artist Lyda Ramirez at the AU Fine Arts Department in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lyda first came to India in 2016 as a tourist and fell in love with the culture and rural landscape of the region. She returned in 2018 to pursue her childhood passion of learning Fine Arts.

Having spent a large part of her childhood in the countryside of Columbia where she grew up watching her parents and grandparents work in fields growing coffee, Lyda was drawn towards the rural life of India. “There is a charm in the simplicity of village life, which reflects in my works. I loved travelling to villages near Srikakulam and watching the daily life of the men and women there. It made me feel connected to my childhood when I assisted my father in the fields in Columbia,” says the artist.

Most of the works on display are inspired by the surroundings she experienced during her stay in India. Some of her works are styled like tribal art and depict how people go about their work. One of her wood carvings captures the wrinkled face of a tribal woman. Another one features an amalgamation of her impressions on the tri-colour in the medium of leno cut.

Work of Columbian artist Lyda Ramirez in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lydia’s works include pencil drawings, drawings on leather, watercolour paintings, sculptures in terracotta, fiberglass and resin, paper and bronze casting, wood carvings and also palm leaf structures. Her art also reflect her love for the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, its coastline and scenes from the fishing colony of Jalaripeta.