Thyagaraja Jayanthi celebrated

The 250th Jayanthi of Thyagaraja was celebrated for two days at G.V.R. Government College of Music and Dance, Vijayawada. The event was attended by a large crowd, including local musicians and rasikas.

The first day’s function was followed by Thyagaraja Pancharatna kirtana goshti ganam rendered by nearly 30 musicians in which prominent vidwans Malladi Suribabu, Malladi Ravikumar, P.S. Rao, P. Gowrinath, N.Ch. Butchiahcharyulu, V. Krishnaveni, K. Lakshminarsamma, Kartika Triveni and several others. Instrumental support was provided by Nandakumar, P.S. Phalgun, Sureshbabu, Raghuram Hari and M. Haribabu. The explicit commentary before each pancharatna kirtana by Pappu Venugopala Rao, secretary of Madras Music Academy and eminent scholar and linguist was enlightening.

This was followed by a superb vocal concert by the internationally reputed vocalists and violinists Sriram Parasuram and Anuradha Parasuram of Chennai. The concert, though rather brief, was an excellent show of great musical depth and fine aesthetics. Their concert began with Brochevarevare in Sriranjani which was finished with crisp kalpanaswaras. Next the couple sang Tera teeya rada in Gowlipantu and Nee daya rada of Thyagaraja in Vasanta Bhairavi. The raga was elaborately delineated by Sriram Parasuram who brought out the rich raga bhava of this intricate raga and fine kalpanaswaras. Bhava-rich neraval and scholarly kalpanaswaras also found place at the end of the kirtana. The main item Eti Janmamidi ha, Thyagaraja’s great composition in Varali was sumptuously rendered by the duo stressing the poignant bhava of the kirtana. Superb bhava-rich neraval and kalpanaswaras complimented the item.

V. Krishnaveni’s violin support and percussion support by P.S. Phalgun (mridangam) and M. Haribabu (ghatam) elevated the appeal of the concert. Krishnaveni’s solo versions of Vasanta Bhairavi and Varali were efficient and melodious. The rousing tani played by Phalgun and Haribabu at the end of the kirtana was also a highlight.

The second day’s programme was a sumptuous treat for rasikas as well as laymen. Vidwan Malladi Suribabu’s vocal concert with support of his son Malladi Ravikumar and Pappu Venugopala Rao’s erudite and scholarly commentary explaining the lyrical and musical beauties of Thyagaraja kirtanas they rendered was an unforgettable experience for the audience.