Showcase of talent

Saritha (centre) with her students.

Saritha (centre) with her students.  

Nrithya Priya celebrated its 26th annual day.

HYDERABAD: Celebrating its 26th Annual Day ‘Nrithya Priya’ Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam Dance School being run by noted dancer Sarita Dilip put on show talent and content of her school at Ravindra Bharati, last week. This was presented in collaboration with Department of Culture and Language, Telangana.

The show opened with traditional Pushpanjali and was followed by Ganesha Kautvam. Indariki Abhayamunu Ichhu Cheyee, Koluvaiyunnade, Lala- Lala a composition Sarita composed was the next number meant to entertain children.

Besides there was back screen projection of a 15-minute award winning tele-film titled: Tanashah Kuchipudi Agrahara Sandarshana that narrated the 400 year old history of Hyderabad and how the Brahmins got land to build Kuchipudi village.

Coupled with this screening of a film along with related subject of Kuchipudi village, Sarita’s show attained the colour of a multi media presentation. Dances by students were alternated with screening of the movie clippings. At the end mementoes were presented to the artistes by the chief guest and other guests.

