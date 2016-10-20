Friday Review

Of buoyancy and balance

Vyshnavie, along with her students, displays yoga-kalari skills; a Bharatanatyam piece.

Vyshnavie, along with her students, displays yoga-kalari skills; a Bharatanatyam piece.  

Vyshnavie Natya Centre’s fifth anniversary was marked by a spectacular display of Kalari-Gatka fusion.

It appears that Vyshnavie Sainath is re-writing Bharatanatyam presentation pattern. Knowingly or unknowingly she called her school’s fifth anniversary celebration as Nrutya Vikasam’, which can also be referred to as ‘expanding the scope of Bharatanatyam’. Last weekend she, along with her students showcased an act that combined Kerala’s ‘Kalaripayattu’ and sword fights of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ with Bharatanatyam. Audience absorb them as two different art forms. Mix of Yoga postures wound sure sync with the dance form. Now that she is teaching Kalari to children, especially girls, it can even serve them as a self-defence shield.

Vyshanvie divided the event into two parts — presentation of preliminary numbers by children ending with a tillana and the Kalaipayattu-led martial arts.. The first half was opened with young dancers presenting jatis followed by ‘Pushpanjali’ by Vyshnavie and two other girls. A group of ten girls presented ‘Ganesha Kautvam’ next followed by ‘Jatiswaram’, which ended with tillana. Then appeared the prime artiste Vyshnavie along with four girls of her age group who presented Siva Thandavam’ , opening the gates of the spectacular display of catapults, yoga postures all mixed with balancing acts. It was fusion from then on. The jatis were complex and the children marched with Vyshnavie’s moves. It was a delight to watch each spell of group dance concluding with striking postures and chant of Siva name.

Then came the much awaited fusion event of Kalari by Vaishnavie and Gatka, Sikh Martial Arts by Amrender Singh and Pridhvi Chaitanya. This was for the first time a cross-collaboration of regional martial art forms belonging to two varied locations of India came together at one place. .

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Friday Review
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 8:14:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/features/friday-review/Of-buoyancy-and-balance/article16076675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY