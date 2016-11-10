Multiple themes, diverse genres

A four-day multi-lingual theatre festival showcased diverse themes in a wide canvas from mythology to historical and social concerns at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam.

A string of the theatrical troupes from across the country took part in the event, providing a rich experience both in technical craft and academic exposure to young talents here. Vamali Trinadha Rao, founder of Rasagna Samskruthika Seva Samthi that organized the fest and a guest faculty member department of Theatre Arts, Andhra University, said that the purpose of the fest is to acquaint local young talents with technical and histrionic trends and update them about various aspects of theatrical presentations.

Though the plays that were staged were not new, the performances were remarkable.

The Telugu play Adavi Divitilu (flambeaus in the wild), that opened the fest, set the tone for the event. Scripted by progressive balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao, it depicted the travails of tribal folk who unable to stand the wicked ways of the landlord and trader rise in revolt and reclaim a semblance of normal living. Veteran Bhallamudi Rama Murthy directed it.

Artistes of Indravati Natya Samiti Sidhi staged a Hindi Play Karnabharam. Based on an ancient Sanskrit play of Bhasa by the same title, it explored the emotive mindscape of warrior and philanthropist Karna in the epic Mahabharat. From unwed Kunti giving birth to Karna and then leaving the baby boy in a riverto Karna’s tragic fall in the battle formed the crucial scenes of the narrative. Full of drama with an array of poignant emotive shades, this great classic kept the viewers riveted to seats. Remarkable team spirit and ease in expressive portrayal of different shades by talented artistes enhanced its dramatic appeal well.

Dhirii, a theatre troupe from West Bengal presented the play Paul Gomra. The protagonist Ram Gopal Saksena finds his name hard to gel well with the sweeping winds of change blowing across the land on account of globalization and its attendant makeover in lives. So, jumbling the words he makes a portmanteau of it and comes to be known as Palu Gomara. The emotional bewilderment of the ordinary mind at the crossroads of sweeping changes and getting adapted to them, and the absurdities and idiosyncrasies of human behaviour formed the strands of this narrative.

Artistes of Hyderabad-based Popcorn theatre presented the play Dawat. A theatrical adaptation of Rabindra Tarogre’s story The Free Lunch, it revolves around protagonist Vijay who comes for a dawat (feast ) to his friend Ajay’s room but instead gets duped to pay debts of the latter. Hilarious twists and turns kept the viewers entertainedall though.

Kannada play Tippu Kanda Kansu was another performance that drew good applause in the fest.