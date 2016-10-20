Mellow and traditional

Friday Review

Saileswari’s vocal renditions were marked by musical depth and sharp manodharmam.

R.N.S. Saileswari, an accomplished singer and a disciple of late `Sangeetha Kalanidhi’ S.Pinakapani and vidushi Vasundhara Devi gave a fine vocal concert at Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju Kala Vedika situated on the grounds of G.V.R.Government College of Music and Dance, Vijayawada. Saileswari is presently working as a music professor in Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupathi. The concert was part of weekly cultural programs jointly arranged by A.P. Government Bhasha Samskritika Sangham and the music college.

Saileswari sang in pure traditional style, mellow voice and considerable musical depth.

Sharp manodharmam was a plus point of her singing. She started the concert with Sahana varnam followed by Sri Mahaganapathim of Dikshitar in Gowla finishing it with good kalpana swaras. Next Mokshamu galada (Saramati) of Thyagaraja was rendered with devotional appeal. Saileswari took up the popular composition of Ramadas Ennaganu Rama Bhajana in Pantuvarali as the sub-main item in the concert and presented the kirtana complementing it with fine alapana, neraval and kalpana swaras.

Adamodigalada in Charukesi was another attractive item in the concert.

However, the main item Chakkani Rajamargamu in Kharaharapriya the majestic composition of Thyagaraja stood as the highlight in Saileswari’s concert. Excellent manodharmam aspects raga delineation, neraval and kalpana swaras made the item immensely enjoyable.

Violin support by B.V.Durga Bhavani and mridangam support by B.Sureshbabu were of high standard. Durga Bhavani presented melodious solo versions of Pantuvarali and Kharaharapriya.

At the end of the main item the tani avartanam played by Sureshbabu (mridangam) and I. Anjaneya Sastri (ghatam) was impressive.

The concert came to a close with a bhajan in Yaman appealingly sung by Saileswari.

