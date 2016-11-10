Masterly violin

Master violinist M. Chandrasekharan of Chennai who has nearly 60 years of experience playing for almost every top vidwan of the past and present , is still in super form. He and his daughter Bharathi Gopalakrishnan gave a thrilling violin concert for Swara Tarangini Sabha of Vijayawada at Sri Sringeri Maha Peetha Paripalita Sivaramakrishna Kshetram. The concert was a connoisseur’s treat.

Chandrasekharan began the concert with Patchimiriyam Adi Appaiah’s famous ata tala varnam Viriboni in Bhairavi followed by Dikshitar’s Vatapi Ganapathim in Hamsadhwani concluding it with brisk kalpana swaras. Next they played Thyagaraja kirtana Na Jeevadhara in Bilahari finishing the kirtana with vigorous kalpana swaras. Enta Muddo Enta Sogaso (Bindumalini) was preceded by a brief but pleasing alapana by Bharathi Gopalakrishnan. Bharathi also played an appealing alapana of Reetigowla before Chandrasekharan played Thyagaraja’s Nannuvidachi kadalakura bringing out the poignant bhava of the kirtana. Next came Vara Narada in Vijayasri in quick tempo and this was followed by the main item Nagumomu Ganaleni Thyagaraja’s soulful kirtana in Abheri. Elaborate and bhava rich delineation of the raga, pleasing neraval and commanding kalpana swaras adorned the kirtana, giving a sumptuous treat to the audience.

K.Sadgurucharan’s feathery touch and following technique on the mridangam and the tani played by him with the support of M. Haribabu’s ghatam also deserve mention. Chandrasekharan concluded the superb concert with an Ashtapadi in Vasanti and two Devaranamas in Sindhu Bhairavi and Madhyamavathi respectively.