Lakshmi’s endearing expertise

Seasoned vocalist Dwaram VJ Lakshmi is known for her nuanced presentationsand her recent concert at Lalithambika temple Visakhapatnam was no different. Her illustrious lineage of Dwaram family a synonym for excellence in Carnatic classical music, her inherent passion for musical expression backed by sound learning and strenuous practice make her a distinct artiste. Be it a raga essay, its improvisation or any intricate aspect of performance, her rich experience in concert template of Carnatic classical music is evident. Her good grounding in Hindustani music further helps dress up the piece at hand in an additional charm.

The concert began on impressive note with Sri Gananadham of Muttuswamy Dikshtar in raga Esamanohari and adroit swarakalpana made it a sound beginning for this good performance. She chose raga Mohana for RTP which in its extensive exposition at amble testified her rich manodharma holding the audience in thrall. Another raga that found substantial treatment much to the delight of rasikas was raga Kambhoji. The composition for this was Kamalambika of Dikshitar.

Kanjadalayatakshi in raga Kamalamanohari, Bale ambabale of Thyagaraja in Reethigooula, Govinda Govindayani Koluvare in raga Brindavani were other notables in the concert.

M Satyanarayna on violin, Dhanwada Dharma Rao on mridangam and M Suryaprasad on ghatam lent good support. On this occasion the organizers conferred the title ‘Sangeetha Sudha Nidhi’ on Dwaram Lakshmi and warmly felicitated her. Sri Vijaya Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha hosted the event.