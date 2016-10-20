Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This movie, made with such an irreplaceable cast, not only entertains us till the very end but also beautifully explores aspects of youth such as love, friendship, ambition and enjoyment. It’s wonderful music is also one of the highlights.

Urumi

A brilliantly-shot historical film, it gives us an insight into our country’s struggle to remove our colonial masters. Scenic locations and effortless acting by the main cast top it over recent VFX-composed historical films.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This film, which yet again proves the fact that money can’t get you everything, is opulently shot and has a great cast. Laced with humour, it portrays the importance of family and personal freedom.

Bangalore Days

A realistically-knit movie that every one can relate to. This is one of those films that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

24

This Tamil film has to be appreciated for the efforts put in by the whole team. It’s part of the rarely touched genre of science fiction in Indian cinema. The gripping storyline and Suriya’s perfectly distinctive portrayal of multiple roles make it a delight to watch.

Sumaya Sirajudeen

Kollam

Reader’s can send in their top five films to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words.