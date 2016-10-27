Dance from within

HYDERABAD: While Shilparamam is offering its open air stage free to local cultural organisations it’s now also inviting cultural and folk troupes from other states. Last week, Shilparamam Arts and Crafts Cultural Society organised Kathak and Manipuri dance shows for the Dasara season.

The artistes were 10-year-old Kathak dancer Protyasha Ganguly from Kolkata and Manipuri dancer Sudip Ghosh from Imphal who presented their shows one after another.

Young Protyasha proved a dynamic dancer displaying self-confidence.

“She began learning Kathak from the age of three years,” shares her mother. Having bagged many awards and appreciation from legendary personalities, Protyasha displayed maturity in her explanation of the items she performed.

This disciple of Srilekha Mukherji of Lucknow gharana danced to pre-recorded music, giving a glimpse of each of the dance bits ‘Thoda’, ‘Tukhda’, ‘Aamod’, ‘Gat Nikash’, ‘Gatbhav’, ‘Kavitangik’, ‘Khayal’ and Talkar in Drutlaya. She presented dances with pirouettes of whirling speed and flexible body movements, uttering jati spells accopanied by apt expressions.

Sudip Ghosh

Manipuri dancer Sudip Ghosh is in his 30s and looked quite charming in Krishnas role.

His body movements on stage while presenting themes on Krishna were apt.

He presented two numbers - an Ashtapadi and Dasavatara Ashtapadi, both of Jayadeva. He had been a disciple of Padma Shri awardee Guru Babu Singh for 20 years and is presently under the tutelage of Chounojit Singh and also Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee N. Amusona Devi.

Sudip first presented Jayadeva’s Ashtapadi with familiar Manipuri dance style swirls.

Most impressive was his presentation of the Dasavatara Ashtapadi .

Each of the avatars was described by Jayadeva in a couplet of Sanskrit sloka.

We generally take Krishna as one of the avataras. But this composition places Krishna’s elder brother Balarama in his place as avatara.

The pre-recorded music and their diction too have their own identity with pleasant musical support.