Brilliance of nadaswaram

A full-fledged ‘Nadaswaram’ concert is a rarity these days.

For a change one came across an exclusive nadaswaram concert by G. Nagaraju and his brother Saibabu of Vijayawada at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha, last week by Smruthi Sameeram. The event was organised in memory of vocalist Voleti Krishnakumari.

The recital by this ‘Bejawada Brothers’ was a skilful demonstration within the limited time allotted to them. They were accompanied by I. Srinivasa Rao and C. Ravichandra Babu on dolu, an ancient percussion. It was an astounding show that they gave opening with Muthuswami Dikshitar’s Mahaganapathim in Hamsadhwani followed by Pancharatna kirtana of Thyagaraja Endaro Mahanubhavulu in Sri Ragam. This gem of a number brought out the innate strength of the composition and performing skills of the brothers as well. The chittaswaras and their parallel sahitya presentation was impressive. They then played another kirtana of Thyagaraja Bantureethi Koluveeyavayya Rama in Hamsanadam. The Brothers played both these numbers in a way that establishes the fact that nadaswaram has that command and feel of auspicious sounds. They then played Vasudevayani of Thyagaraja in Kalyani as main number. Alapana of Kalyani was extensive showcasing its wide possibilities, earning audience appreciation. It was a fine duet between brothers. But as the two entered into the amplification of the raga, they chose to play in combination highlighting nuances with alluring phrases, displaying the technique of playing in octaves. Brothers sharing lower and upper octavessounded pleasant and perfect. The kirtana play was again a display of expertise in reflecting the text of the kirtana in expressionist style. The swarakalpana part too was quite engaging. This show was a neat and compact exhibition of their talent that needs encouragement of music sabhas, as service to them and to the instrument. The Brothers concluded the show with Annamacharya’s popular and philosophy filled kirtana Thandanana Hure.

On this occasion singer of light classical music and film playback singer K.B.K. Mohanraju was felicitated.