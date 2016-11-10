Anusha’s impressive Kuchipudi

Kuchipudi dancer Anusha, along with her students presented a recital at Silparamam, last week. Her repertoire, mostly choreographed by Vempati Chinna Satyam, is rich.

The show was opened with Anusha’s students presenting ‘Vinayaka kauthvam’ choreographic work of Vempati.

Anusha then took to the stage and presented ‘Brahmanjali’ in Ragamalika. This is a composition of Sadasiva Brahmendra with focus on Lord Sri Krishna, who, the kirtana says, lives in the hearts of devotees. She then goes on to describe Krishna with peacock feathers stuck in his curly locks of hair and so on. And then the kirtana connects Krishna with ‘Mahalakshmi’, as Krishna is an avatara of her husband, ‘Maha Vishnu’, claiming they together bestow the devotee’s blessings and fulfil the desires. The poet finally excels in extolling the enchanting music flowing from Krishna’s flute. The song is preceded by slokas from fourteenth Century ‘Narayaneeyam’, wherein the poet extols the beauty of the boy Krishna. The kirtana also tells that he was encircled by sages like Narada besides Gopikas. The text of the composition is filled with descriptions of charm of Krishna. Anusha interpreted them with Abhinaya with care and devotion.

Another notable number Anusha presnted along with her students was ‘ Dasavatara shabdam’ in Mohana. This is a traditional number that brought glory for Kuchipudi art of presenting Avataras. It was an apt interpretation of the ten incarnations of Maha Vishnu. This piece of Vempati’s choreography opened with a sloka picked out of 'Bhagavadgita’ that says Krishna would take births time and again to protect the world and devotees. This was a group presentation and turned out to be the best of the numbers. This was set in ragamalika suiting each of the avataras.

Oothukadu Venkata Kavi’s ‘ Marakatamanimayachela’ in Ragamalika was another monumental composition that was also choreographed by Vempati and presented by Anusha. The Tarangam also features artistes dancing while standing on brass plates matching to rhythm. The sounds of foot work on plate matching rhythmic sounds produced on mridangam created a thrilling effect, and was suitably rewarded by audience with applause.

Athana Jatiswaram that generally appears in the opening part was brought into final segment and was presented by a small group of children.