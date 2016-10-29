Unlock the marine mysteries

Studying the oceans and the animals and plants in the seas is an exciting prospect. Young minds mesmerised by documentaries on National Geographic, BBC, and Discovery Channel profess their desire to become a marine biologist. But these early desires largely fade away in high school when traditional professions beckon. Becoming a marine biologist is as challenging and rewarding a journey as any other profession. Parents who tell their kids that biology degrees are worthless, are mistaken. A biologist, similar to other professionals, come in different flavours. You could easily have a successful and secure career with a biological science background — in biotechnology, pharmacology, or marine or land-based environmental consulting. However, studying animals, whether on land or at sea requires reliable funding and luck, but mainly, tremendous patience, perseverance, and unwavering passion. There are several myths surrounding the study of biological science.

Is marine biology just about catching fish?

Marine science, marine biology, marine ecology, and oceanography are various terms to describe the study of oceans and the organisms there in. But, there are differences in areas of specialisation. A marine ecologist studies the interaction between marine organisms and their environment, while a marine biologist might be wholly focused on the behaviour and biology of one or multiple organisms. Oceanographers and marine scientists are more interested in patterns and processes that make oceans a thriving and dynamic environment that supports life and influences our climate. Often, these terms may be used interchangeably depending on individual research interests.

Yes, some marine biologists catch fish, not all. The purpose is to determine how many fish stocks there are or to set removal limits so fish can be caught sustainably. But marine biologists can also study corals, sea turtles, sharks, marine mammals, and starfish, or kelp. Focal areas could include animal physiology, life history, population dynamics, behaviour, genetics, health, cognition, ecology, disease, human impacts, ecosystem processes, and climate change effects. It could also involve prescribing policy or writing management plans to minimise threats to the marine environment, or designing a novel conservation framework.

Only biological science majors can become marine biologists

Marine science is a multi-disciplinary field that deals with the physics, chemistry, biology, and socio-economics of the ocean.

Conservation problems are complex and require diverse skill sets and minds to find solutions. Scientists studying marine organisms or habitats come from different backgrounds ranging from engineering, zoology, to economics. These days, Ph.D. is the absolute minimum for success or advancement in the field. Undergraduate and graduates from varied disciplines can still pursue a Ph.D. in marine science or similar fields, as long as they have field-relevant experience or exemplary quantitative and analytical skills.

While having a biology or ecology background is strongly recommended, it is not the only consideration. Given the high level of competition, students must possess a wide array of skills, such as programming languages (example, R, MatLab), advanced statistics, modeling, bioinformatics, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). Scuba certification is good to have, but not essential. A strong foundation in the core sciences (maths, physics, chemistry, and biology) is incredibly valuable and needed. But, bookish skills need to be supplemented with field and/or laboratory skills.

Budding scientists must know how to work independently and in teams with different organisms or in different environments. Ability to develop new software or hardware to tackle a variety of questions is a plus. There is no end to how diverse skills and disciplines can have unexpected applications in marine science and conservation.

Academic brilliance matters, communication doesn’t

Science is increasingly about translating technical jargon into simple language. Formula-speak may be attractive among peers but has little relevance to society. Today, scientists have to skillfully connect with non-scientists and decision-makers. Knowing how to speak, write and communicate effectively in English or multiple languages is an important skill to cultivate. Authoring or co-authoring scientific or non-scientific publications provides added advantage when seeking admissions in graduate schools in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Education pathways

For the passionate and aspiring, there are a few universities or institutions in India that offer dedicated coursework or field experience in marine biology.

Institutions such as Nature Conservation Foundation, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, Wildlife Conservation Society, Wildlife Trust of India, and Centre for Ecological Sciences, offer excellent training and exposure to wildlife biology/ecology, environmental sciences and field skills.

Ultimately, the best place to seek advanced marine science training is still the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia (in that order).

The writer is a

marine biologist.