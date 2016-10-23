Crack at criminal law

Investment banker Ziad K. Abdelnour once said, “One of the hardest parts of life is deciding whether to walk away or try harder.” I chose to try harder and graduated with a first class degree B.A, LLB from the Karnataka State Law University in the year 2015.

I was an active mooter and debater throughout my undergraduation at the B.M.S College of Law, Bengaluru. It gave me a good foundation to pursue my master’s in criminal law. Hailing from a small town like Karnataka’s Gangavati, studying abroad was a dream come true for me. I was awarded a scholarship of Rs.10 lakh by the Karnataka government to study LLM in criminal justice and penal change at the University of Strathclyde.

Joining the University of Strathclyde was an eye-opener for me although I had to accustom myself to a different education system. The city and the university have a lot to offer. Choosing an intricate subject like criminal law was challenging and the university made it interesting and gave me an international outlook with countless opportunities for internships, presentations, moot courts, guest lectures, seminars by experts, role play exercises and visits to local justice agencies designed to stimulate academic learning.

The exchange of ideas, thoughts, concepts and ideologies between multi-cultural peer groups have enhanced my understanding and critical thinking. The highly qualified faculty have played a significant role in shaping and preparing me for the competitive job market.

Career services guide us throughout the course and even after completion. The opportunity to intern at the Miscarriages of Justice Organisation (MOJO), Glasgow, has helped me analyse and understand theory, policies and practices. There are plenty of part-time job opportunities for students which makes it easy to manage finance.

Glasgow’s people are warm and welcoming. My experience at the University of Strathclyde has changed my perspective towards the legal profession.

The writer is pursuing LLM in Criminal Justice and Penal Change at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.