Confused over credits

After the quick roll-in and roll-out of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), the University Grants Commission (UGC) implemented the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in Delhi University, in 2015.

CBCS was brought in as a ‘cafeteria approach’ where students could take up additional courses of their choice along with their core subjects. The system is divided into three parts:

Core course: This has to be compulsorily studied in order to complete the requirement of a discipline that one has opted for.

Elective course: Students can choose from a variety of subjects which may or may not have any connection with their core course.

Foundation course: This is further divided into two options — compulsory foundation and elective foundation.

Just like FYUP, protests rose with the implementation of CBCS. The unplanned implementation of this system left many students confused. However, as they progressed, students settled down in the system. This lead to a mix of views regarding the new system as some felt it gave them a wide range of choices, whereas some others felt they were back in school.

“Being a student of English Hons, I feel the grading system is quite unfair to us because literature is not as scoring as the other science/commerce subjects. Therefore we lag behind because of the grades assigned to us in accordance to the credit points. Also, it becomes difficult to compare the performance of other students because credit points include a range of marks thus making it impossible to know the actual performance,” says Asmita Bhattacharya, a second-year student. While many people like the basic idea of CBCS, some oppose the semester system that is being followed by it.

“In making the syllabus more student-friendly, the semester system makes each student rush through the syllabus rather than helping them learn at their own pace, thus, reducing the possibility of a student opting for an additional course for extra credits,” adds Asmita

However, some prefer semester system over annual system. “I remember I had the semester system and Iliked it. A lot of people vote against it but I think it is better to have a semester system than annual exams as it is easier for us to remember small portions, rather than the whole book in one go,” says Akhilesh, a graduate from the university. A major problem that students complain about is the issue of attendance under this system. Students are awarded five points if they have a good attendance. “Marks for attendance make us feel that we are in classroom not because of our interest, but in order to get those five marks. So, somewhere, marks overpower interest,” says Aarti Bali, a second-year student.

Kardam, II year, B.Com (Hons.), SRCC

The main thing about CBCS is that it is based on credits, and not marks. It replaces the year-long pattern to semester pattern which is useful because it enhances students’ creativity. Students have the right to opt for subjects in which he has his inherent skills and credits are also portable from one programme to another. This is student-centric. If implemented properly, it can empower the knowledge of the youth.

PrashanshaWadhwa, II year, BA History (Hons.), Kirorimal College

DU offers us prospects for holistic development and CBCS aims at it. However, it keeps students from their real choice of knowing one’s marks and actual performance. Its basic motto of studying inter-disciplinary courses is acceptable, but what makes me oppose it is that we are graded according to the performance of the entire batch. Students are unaware of what exactly is the criteria involved in grading us.

Anudeep, I year, B.Com (Hons.), SRCC

CBCS is advantageous to every student as they can choose any course in which he/she is interested and can learn at their own pace. This system also helps in migration from one university to another, not only within but also outside the country. It enhances job opportunities of students all over the world as this system exists in many other countries.

Payal Nagpal, Department of English, Janki Devi Memorial College

The biggest merit of CBCS is the option of generic elective. It provides students an amazing opportunity of taking up minor courses, in addition to their major course. Due to this, youngsters are taking up courses ranging from Creative writing to one on investing in the stock market.

Aarti Bali, II year, BA (Hons.) English, Janki Devi Memorial College

I think CBCS removes the actual essence of Hons. Paper. We feel like we are in school again, majorly because of the general elective paper.