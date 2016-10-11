Water dripping from pipelines on Chennai Bypass Road damages key link road

Water seeping from damaged pipelines and rainwater dripping from pipes have stripped a section of Third Main Road, near Ambattur Telephone Exchange junction, of bitumen and led to formation of pothole.

Due to this condition of the road, motorists are at risk for accidents.

A decade ago, the State Highways Department laid pipelines on Chennai Bypass Road as part of a rainwater harvesting exercise, to discharge excess rainwater from the elevated highway to the stormwater drains beneath the road.

However, the pipelines have not maintained regularly and the damaged pipelines have not been replaced with new ones.

Frequent leakages at several spots along the bypass road have damaged Third Main Road, beneath the elevated highway, and the problem is considerable at the junction.

The stretch provides access to several neighbourhoods.

“The problem of potholes at the junction (towards Padi) is a recurrent one, as the State Highways Department fills the potholes with bitumen or cement concrete whenever the surface of the stretch is damaged by a leakage.

However, within a few days, the leaked water washes away the freshly-laid bitumen or cement concrete,” said K. Vaidiyanathan, a motorist from Annanoor, near Ambattur.

Workers of State Highways Department filled the damaged surface on Third Main Road at the junction, with cement concrete a few days ago. And they have erected a steel barricade to prevent motorists from riding on it. Thanks to sudden showers over the last few days, the cement concrete on the potholes were washed away exposing the blue metal beneath the top layer of the stretch.

For motorists, Third Main Road, beneath the Chennai Bypass Road, provides quick access to many areas including Anna Nagar, Mannurpet, Thirumullavoyal and Maduravoyal. Also, motorists from interior parts of Mogappair East, Ambattur, Padi, Korattur, Nolambur, Anna Nagar West use the stretch to reach Maduravoyal, Porur and Tambaram.

Further, the road is key link between the western part of the city and neighbouring districts including Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

It also connects industrial belts in Sriperambadur and Oragadam in Kancheepuram with the Kolkata Highway (NH:05) via Poonamallee High (PH) Road.

“We will soon take permanent steps to to solve the problem of leakages from Chennai Bypass Road,” an official from the State Highways said.