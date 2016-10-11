Success by the shores

Here’s proof that gold diggers should not give up when they strike rock. The chest of gold may be just a few more digs away. When their initiative promoting waste segregation and composting in a section of Nochi Nagar did not yield results, a volunteering group did not give up. They tried harder instead.

Now, six months on, the initiative has grown robust with residents prepared to take responsibility for it.

“Now, every day, 100 kg of waste is collected from the ‘A’ block of TNHB quarters in Nochi Nagar. There are 160 families living in this block and all of them segregate waste. Until recently, conservancy workers of Ramky were collecting the waste from door to door. Now, the segregated waste is collected by one resident of the block. Eighty percent of the waste is wet waste and this is being composted. Fifteen percent is dry waste, including plastics, which is sent for recycling. The 5 per cent, which is unusable, goes to the landfill. The entire process is supervised by a senior member of our group, 68-year-old Suresh Kumar Vaidyanathan, who lives in Triplicane and is retired, and he uses the free time he has to make a visit to Nochi Nagar every day to see how well the system works,” says R. Saravanakumar, a member of CCC7 Light House, a waste management wing of Chennai Trekking Club.

CCC7, which consists of around 30 volunteers, is engaged in coastal cleanup activities and, as this initiative shows, sensitises coastal communities on issues of waste management. “In the first three months, we had to do a lot of pushing. But the inflexion point arrived in June, when R. Nataraj, Mylapore MLA, visited the block and was impressed with what was going on there. This was a shot in the arm,” explains Saravanakumar.

Now, residents of ‘A’ Block seem capable of sustaining the waste management programme and an allied cleanliness programme, on their own. “There are four floors in ‘A’ Block with each consisting of 40 units. Two residents on each floor serve as volunteers and ensure it is kept clean. Each family has to see to it that their portion is kept clean,” says Saravanakumar, adding that a group of residents are actively involved in all these initiatives and they are called Pasumai Iyakkam.

Saravanakumar, who works in the mutual finds section of a banking major, says the immediate objectives include extending the initiative to the B, C, D and E blocks in Nochi Nagar. There is also a plan to plant 150 saplings around A Block in Nochi Nagar. “When the housing quarters in Nochikuppam get occupied, we would want to take the initiative there too. Our larger goal is replicating this model in various other parts of the city.”