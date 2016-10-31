Cinema

Tom Hardy to play Al Capone in ‘Fonzo’

more-in

Al Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore, who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, reads the official synopsis of the film.

Actor Tom Hardy is set to play Al Capone, the infamous and feared American mobster, in Fonzo.

Josh Trank is on board to pen the script and direct the movie, reported Deadline.

Production and financing company BLOOM is handling the international sales on the project and plans to introduce it to buyers next week at the American Film Market.

“The movie brings together the myth and lore of notorious American Gangster Al Capone, with the undeniable talent of Tom Hardy and Josh Trank. We are thrilled to bring this film to buyers at the AFM,” BLOOM’s Alex Walton said in a statement.

Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures will serve as producers.

“Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Al’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life,” the official synopsis of film reads.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Entertainment Cinema Cinema
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 12:34:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/features/cinema/Tom-Hardy-to-play-Al-Capone-in-%E2%80%98Fonzo%E2%80%99/article16086094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY