Tom Hardy to play Al Capone in ‘Fonzo’

Actor Tom Hardy is set to play Al Capone, the infamous and feared American mobster, in Fonzo.

Josh Trank is on board to pen the script and direct the movie, reported Deadline.

Production and financing company BLOOM is handling the international sales on the project and plans to introduce it to buyers next week at the American Film Market.

“The movie brings together the myth and lore of notorious American Gangster Al Capone, with the undeniable talent of Tom Hardy and Josh Trank. We are thrilled to bring this film to buyers at the AFM,” BLOOM’s Alex Walton said in a statement.

Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures will serve as producers.

“Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Al’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life,” the official synopsis of film reads.