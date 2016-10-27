Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Actor Tom Cruise has credited his success to Scientology because his whole life improved after he joined the organisation.

The 54-year-old has over 50 films to his credit and still has producers queuing up to sign him for their forthcoming movies, but he is convinced he would not be where he is today if he had not taken up the “beautiful” religion—a body of beliefs and practices created in 1954 by American science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard—three decades ago.

In an interview with ITV News about the controversial organisation, Cruise, who rarely comments on his religious beliefs, said: “It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life; I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It’s something, you know, without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So it’s a beautiful religion. I’m incredibly proud.”

Cruise believes the methods developed by Hubbard have helped him overcome his dyslexia.

He was first introduced to the church by his first wife Mimi Rogers, whom he was married to from 1987 until 1990.