The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opens in Goa on November 20. Adding to the Malayalam presence at the IFFI will be Prathibhasam, a feature film directed by national award-winning filmmaker Vipin Vijay.

The film has been selected as one of seven from across India for the Work-in-Progress lab at the Film Bazaar 2016, organised by the National Film Development Corporation, in conjunction with IFFI.

Prathibhasam, says Vipin, is essentially the tale of two families living in a tropical hamlet in Kerala. “The film looks at disintegration of the family through anthropomorphic concerns to varied civilian codes. The narrative unfolds via the story of a young woman, in a different country, who encounters a mysterious object and goes on a quest of discovery. It soon becomes a journey of self-reflection and realisation of her surroundings, until ‘she’ becomes as mysterious as the object,” explains the director, a graduate of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata.

Vipin’s films and shorts such as Chitra Suthram, Poomaram and Chavunilam have won multiple awards at film fêtes across India and the world, including Rotterdam, Karlovy Vary, Oberhausen, and Montreal, to name but a few.

In fact, Chavunilam won the Incredible India award for the best project in development at Film Bazaar, IFFI 2012.

Prathibhasam, presently in post-production, has been written by Vipin and Athira, a well-known Malayalam author, who goes by the nom de plume of Yama.

Athira also plays the lead in the film, which also stars Kani Kusruthi, Vinay Kumar and Baiju.