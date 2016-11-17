The Scorsese Hall Of Fame

Happy birthday Martin Scorsese!

The legendary Hollywood director turned 74 on November 17. As a tribute, we give you a peek into some of his iconic films that have been recorded as some of the greatest made films in Hollywood.

The Departed



In this fantastic crime drama on the Irish mob starring Jack Nicholson, Leonardo Dicaprio and Matt Damon, Scorsese directs some of the best actors in the field in a superb thriller. Touted to be based on the story of the gangster Whitey Bulger, The Departed bagged four Oscars.

Taxi Driver



This 1976 drama starring Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster brings to life the story of an insomniac taxi driver. Taxi Driver went on to bag many awards and also became critically acclaimed for its out-of-the-box plotline and DeNiro’s fantastic acting.

Shutter Island



De Caprio yet again delivers a superb performance as a mentally ill U.S.Marshall who is investigating a psychiatric facility. The chilling climax is one of the best of Scorsese’s. With a background score adding to the thriller, the movie went on to gross millions in the box office.

Goodfellas



A film adaptation of the book Wiseguy, the film traces the rise and fall of mobster Henry Hill. Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta, Goodfellas is known for its dialogues and candid acting by the three stars.

Mean Streets



This 1997 mafia film portrayed the struggles of a young Italian-American man, torn between wanting to rise up in the ranks of the New York mafia and adhering to devout Catholicism. The movie was listed as “one of the best American films of the decade,” by Time Out Magazine.

The Aviator



Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator tells us the story of Howard Hughes, an aviation pioneer and a filmmaker. The the film was nominated for a whopping 11 Academy awards, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Leonardo DiCaprio. Scorsese was nominated for the Academy award in the Best Director category. The Aviator fetched 11 Academy award nominations and it went on to win five.

Hugo



Scorsese’s Hugo is a magical, mysterious and adventurous story of a little boy in Paris. This is the filmmaker’s first 3D motion picture. The titular character played by Asa Butterfield makes us believe that perhaps all machines have purpose in men's life and a life-altering mystery may be just around the corner.

The Wolf of Wall Street



Leonardo-Scorsese have frequently collaborated together and the result has always been magnificent. In this 2013 dark comedy, Leonardo as Jordan Belfort takes us through the journey of a Wall Street broker who indulges in an enormous amount of drugs and profanity. The movie earned several nominations and awards including an Oscar nomination of Scorsese (best writing), Leonardo and Jonah Hill as best actor and best supporting actor respectively.

Raging Bull



Though it is now generally regarded as Scorsese’s “magnum opus”, according to IMDB, Scorsese wasn’t really interested in making this biopic of boxer Jake LaMotta. It was Robert DeNiro, who plays the titular role, that convinced him to make this film. ‘Raging Bull’ is ranked as the 4th Greatest Movie of All Time by the American Film Institute.