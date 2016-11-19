'Shankar is more scientist than director'

He might have made a mark in Tamil cinema playing a villain in Ajith’s Billa 2, but it’s another sequel that has brought Sudhanshu back to Kollywood. And it’s not just any sequel; it’s arguably the most anticipated Tamil film in a while — 2.0 starring Superstar Rajinikanth. “It’s a film I would have accepted even if it was just a one-minute role. It’s a huge movie, and just being part of it makes a big difference to my career. Even Akshay Kumar has signed this film as it will be a big addition to his already-impressiveportfolio. It stars Rajinikanth. How can it get bigger than this?”

So, when a crew member approached Sudhanshu for the role, his only response was an emphatic yes.

Sudhanshu says he has grown up watching films of the Superstar, with Andha Kanoon being a favourite. “All my work in 2.0 is with Rajini sir, and I’m getting to interact a lot with him. When I’m around him, there’s a phrase in Hindi that comes to mind— sakshaath bhagwaan. It’s like God is standing in front of you. There’s just so much kindness in his eyes that I want to touch his feet every few minutes. I have never met anybody like him.”

He’s just as impressed with the film’s director. “Shankar sir is not just a director. He’s a scientist. The way he approaches a scene is nothing short of how a scientist would approach an experiment... he’s a visionary.”

Sudhanshu also finds people are more “real” in the industry. “You’d find unprofessional behaviour everywhere but people here are so much more focussed. Even outside work, I find people here so real... In Mumbai, there’s always a façade when you meet people. And this is not just with actors... everyone on the sets. Here, people are so friendly and lovable. That’s one of the reasons I want to continue working here. It is my industry now.”