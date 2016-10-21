Salman Khan wraps Manali schedule of ‘Tubelight’

Superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up the Manali shooting schedule of his upcoming film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan.

The 50-year-old actor has been filming in the beautiful locations of Himachal Pradesh for past two months.

“It’s a wrap for @beingsalmankhan Manali schedule #Tubelight #Eid2017 We have 3 more days to go,” Kabir tweeted along with a black and white picture of Salman sitting on wooden stairs.

The actor previously shot for the film in the picturesque locations of Ladakh.

The movie marks third collaboration of the actor-director duo, who have previously worked on blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Tubelight also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu. The movie will hit the theaters on Eid next year.