Kolkata kinships

The next stop on my peripatetic peregrinations was Kolkata, for the 22nd edition of its international film festival. It is always a pleasure to return to the city of my birth and sample the films, language, culture, weather and food, not necessarily in that order. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulled out all the stops for the opening ceremony held at the packed-to-the-rafters Netaji Indoor Stadium. The evening kicked off with a musical performance by the Tanmoy Bose ensemble that was eclectic to say the least, including as it did theme music from Feluda, James Bond and Titanic and also Bengali hits from the 1960s, Umrao Jaan, Sholay etc, before settling down to a solid Hindustani classical rendition.

However, the main focus of the evening was Bollywood, and the luminaries on stage included Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra and a galaxy of Tollywood stars. After the opening bling, my focus was to seek out fine examples of world cinema that I had not watched in earlier festivals, and Kolkata this year was bursting with examples of them. Hussein Hassan Ali’s Kurdish-language The Dark Wind, which looks at a Yazidi wedding threatened by Islamist militants, had closed Busan earlier in the year and I’d missed it. The film’s efficient line producer, Janna Heine, explained that they were shooting just a kilometre away from the front line, and during the shoot, they were mainly concerned about getting the shots for the day. Make no mistake; plenty of puns about film shooting versus actual shooting were exchanged.

Like most festivals, Kolkata too has networking mixers every evening for the special delegates, and it is at one of these that I met Vassilis Koukalani, one of the leads of Yannis Sakaridis’ Greek, Arabic and English language Amerika Square. Set in Athens against the backdrop of the economic recession in Greece, the film is a devastating look at the grim realities of global immigration. Koukalani plays an immigrant from Syria who arrives in Athens with his little daughter and is trying to get to Berlin via an illegal agent. There is a moment in the film where he comes to terms with the fact that he will never see his beloved Aleppo again that will melt the heart of the most hardened cynic.

From closer home, there is Bangladesh’s entry to the Oscars, Oggatonama or The Unnamed, a film that looks at Bangladeshi expatriate labourers worldwide and how identities are exchanged as easily as clothes in order to pursue the dream of earning in a foreign currency.

Much like how, outside of the subcontinent, Indians and Pakistanis co-exist in relative harmony (except when cricket is on of course), it was wonderful to see the filmmaking teams behind Iraq’s Kingdom of Ants and Iran’s Inadaptable form a close bond and hew closely to each other for the duration of the festival. Wars may separate, but cinema unites, always.