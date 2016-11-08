I am trying to reach India through my stories: Chetan Bhagat

What is your idea of happiness?

Being at peace with yourself and living life the way you want.

What is your greatest fear?

Fear of losing my loved ones and my health.

What is your favourite virtue?

The ability to work hard on things that I want.

What is the principal aspect of your personality?

I have a very adaptive personality.

What is your main fault?

Not able to multi-task, and as my mother says lack of patience.

For what fault do you have the most tolerance?

People who are emotional. A lot of time human beings do irrational things because they are emotional and I can forgive that.

What do you hate the most?

The abuse of power and elitism.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family and my position as a writer.

What is your favourite colour?

The redish-orange of sunset.

If not yourself, who would you be?

May be, I would be a woman.

Who are your favourite poets/ authors?

Ernest Hemingway and George Orwell.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Spiderman because with great power comes great responsibility and Andy Dufresne(The Shawshank Redemption).

Bollywood scripts or books?

I am trying to reach India through my stories. Bollywood has a big reach and books are more in-depth. I want both and I am successful at both.

What is the military event you admire the most?

I don’t admire military events. War is the last resort but I do admire when our soldiers go after terrorists.

What is the reform you admire the most?

When our economy opened in 1991.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Sports. I want to be every athletic.

What is the quality you most like in the opposite sex?

Intelligence and being articulate.

What do you most appreciate in your friends?

That my friends don't judge me.

Which character in world history do you most despise?

Hard to pick between Hitler, Pol Pot and Saddam Hussain.

What is your favourite drink?

I like good coffee.

What is your present state of mind?

I want to find new meaning in life. I want to get out of this maya of fame, money and achievement. I only created it but I don’t want to get too attached to it. It is like creating a house. Once you have the house, you can keep on embellishing it but you should know when to move on.

What is your favourite motto?

Don’t be serious, be sincere.

Chetan Bhagat is a popular Indian author and scriptwriter.