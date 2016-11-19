Stage to screen

A professional gymnast, singer, and theatre actor, Maya is now really making her presence felt in Tamil cinema. “It all started with James Vasanthan’s Vaanavil Vaazhkai, in which I played a singer. I sang my own songs too. I’m really excited about my upcoming films,” she says. Maya, who continues to train as a gymnast and singer, is working on several top films, including Shankar’s 2.0, Bramma’s Magalir Mattum, and Anand Balki’s Server Sundaram. “I am fortunate to be sharing screen space with the Superstar in 2.0. I play Jyothika’s sister in Magalir Mattum, and Santhanam’s love interest in Server Sundaram,” she says. She’s also playing the friend of the hero in the upcoming My Son is Gay.

Vijay Vasanth’s thriller

Vijay Vasanth, who made his debut in Venkat Prabhu’s Chennai 6000028, is also a part of its sequel, Chennai 600028 II – Second Innings. But his next release will be Achamindri directed by Rajapandi and music by Premgi Amaren. “It is a thriller, and I am paired with Srushti Dange. Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan play significant roles,” says Vijay who has completed 15 films so far.

A new chapter

Adhiti, who gave up her career as a software engineer to pursue one in cinema, will next be seen in Pattathari. Directed by Sankar Pandi, the film also stars Abi Saravanan. “I have also signed up for director Ameer’s Santhana Thevan. I will be part of an ensemble cast. The first shoot will start by the second week of December and will go on for six months,” says Adhiti.