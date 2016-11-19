Stage to screen
A professional gymnast, singer, and theatre actor, Maya is now really making her presence felt in Tamil cinema. “It all started with James Vasanthan’s Vaanavil Vaazhkai, in which I played a singer. I sang my own songs too. I’m really excited about my upcoming films,” she says. Maya, who continues to train as a gymnast and singer, is working on several top films, including Shankar’s 2.0, Bramma’s Magalir Mattum, and Anand Balki’s Server Sundaram. “I am fortunate to be sharing screen space with the Superstar in 2.0. I play Jyothika’s sister in Magalir Mattum, and Santhanam’s love interest in Server Sundaram,” she says. She’s also playing the friend of the hero in the upcoming My Son is Gay.
Vijay Vasanth’s thriller
Vijay Vasanth, who made his debut in Venkat Prabhu’s Chennai 6000028, is also a part of its sequel, Chennai 600028 II – Second Innings. But his next release will be Achamindri directed by Rajapandi and music by Premgi Amaren. “It is a thriller, and I am paired with Srushti Dange. Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan play significant roles,” says Vijay who has completed 15 films so far.
A new chapter
Adhiti, who gave up her career as a software engineer to pursue one in cinema, will next be seen in Pattathari. Directed by Sankar Pandi, the film also stars Abi Saravanan. “I have also signed up for director Ameer’s Santhana Thevan. I will be part of an ensemble cast. The first shoot will start by the second week of December and will go on for six months,” says Adhiti.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor